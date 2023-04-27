Home » They denounce the light cooperative for storing a carcinogenic chemical
They denounce the light cooperative for storing a carcinogenic chemical

They denounce the light cooperative for storing a carcinogenic chemical

An important deployment in the vicinity of the Plottier light cooperative, sparked the curiosity of the neighbors this Wednesday. The operation was ordered by the Justice of Neuquén and seeks to find three transformers that would have been buried on the property of the institution, and which, according to a complaint, contain PCBs, a powerful carcinogenic chemical prohibited by the World Health Organization.

The Prosecutor for Environmental Crimes in charge of, Maximiliano Breide Obeid, was the one that requested the procedure in an area belonging to the cooperativewhere the elements that would have been used at the time and that contain the powerful chemical would be deposited.

RÍO NEGRO agreed to the complaint made on April 8 in a judicial unit and that it would have been prompted by the claim of a neighbor of Plottier who had detailed information on the situation.

“They had buried 3 transformers contaminated with PCBs, a chemical compound considered one of the most polluting and dangerous in the world and which also does not degrade”details the complaint.

The information provided to Justice shows that the elements are placed on a raised surface in the Industrial Park during 2015 and that between 2019 and 2020an order would have been given for them to be buried and then covered by a high-density cement.

The tasks carried out with heavy machinery will continue this Thursday and presented a series of difficulties due to the characteristics of the concrete. Simultaneously, the offices of the cooperative were requisitioned to find any documentation that registers the transformers.

From the cooperative, chaired by Facundo Gaitán, they did not want to provide details about the complaint or the raids. However it was possible to confirm to this medium that a cement block was found during the excavation, with characteristics similar to those reported in the complaint.

By regulation, the amount of PCBs in an item cannot exceed 50 parts per million. in each sample. The transformers in question would have more of that, being highly unstable, toxic, and polluting.

The danger of PCBs

Los polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) They were used for many years for their excellent thermal properties. Some of its most common uses are lubricating oils, dielectrics, hydraulic fluids, insulating resins, paints, waxes, concrete joint sealants.electrical transformers, etc.

For this reason, they can still be found in equipment manufactured before their use is prohibited. Argentina made the decision to stop using PCBs in 2001.

In addition to being highly polluting agents for the environment, lPCBs and their metabolites are carcinogenic (cause cancer) due to the generation of reactive oxygen species that can produce oxidative damage to DNA, cause chromosomal aberrations and generate cancer of the breast, liver, biliary tract, gastrointestinal, brainamong other.


