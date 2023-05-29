Home » They denounce the mayor Llaryora and will ask for its closure




The director for the minority and representing the opposition in the BioCórdoba Entity, Tomás Casañas Lerner, will present a criminal complaint against the mayor Martín Llaryora for alleged breach of the duties of a public official and animal abuse before the reopening of the Biodiversity Park ( former Cordoba Zoo).

The complainant anticipated that he will request the Justice to investigate whether the decision to reopen the old city zoo under a new name, not only contravenes the obligations of Mayor Llaryora as a public official, but would imply an alleged potential mistreatment of the animals that live there. find.

In addition, Casañas Lerner asked that as long as the adequate scientific conditions do not exist, the space be temporarily closed.

A few days ago the Biodiversity Park was inaugurated as the largest animal rescue center in the interior of the country.

New Biodiversity Park in the city of Córdoba (Municipality of Córdoba)
