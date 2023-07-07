They denounced a manager for beating students

Families of an emblematic private school in the city of Córdoba criminally denounced one of its directors for “hitting, assaulting and insulting” the students. According to one of the lawyers assisting the victims, everything happened during an activity to “approach and link” the educational community with players from local soccer clubs.

The lawyer Rogelio Luque, who together with his colleague Iván Sironi is handling the case, explained that the “serious behavior of the manager” occurred on Wednesday, June 28 at the ‘Dante Alighieri Bilingual Bicultural Parity School’located in the Iponá neighborhood of the city of Córdoba, when an activity of the solidarity campaign was carried out “Your booties keep playing”.

As part of this activity, the players of the Club Atlético Workshops and the Belgrano Athletic Club They visited the school, talked with the primary school students and, according to what was stated by the lawyer Luque, “when the activity ended, several boys ran to their idols to ask for autographs, take photos and perhaps touch them.”

In these circumstances, the legal representative of the institution and president of the educational association, Sergio Darío Badino, “hit, pushed, mistreated and verbally assaulted several students who wanted to get closer to the players, an attitude that did not represent any danger”.

The lawyer added that in this “attitude of serious and inexplicable violence” the manager “He hit an 11-year-old student with asthma in the chest, fell to the ground and had complications with his breathing”In addition, other boys fell to the ground and some suffered minor injuries.

The activity, in addition to solidarity, was intended to “generate a rapprochement between the players of the sports clubs of Córdoba and the students of the school”, therefore the manager’s actions were nonsense and he should not have been present because he is not a teacher or it has a pedagogical function, considered Luque.

Scandal in a private school in Córdoba: the request of the families and the silence of the institution

Parents of students from the three levels of the Dante Alighieri Parity School demand that the corresponding organizations the Legal Representative and President of the Civil Association of the School be sanctioned and separatedfor physical and verbal aggression against students of the institution.

The lawyer affirmed that up to now the directors they did not give answers to the claim of the fathers and mothers of students of the three levels so that the accused director be separated from his duties.

Thus, it was decided to file a criminal complaint for “minor injuries” at the Investigation Prosecutor’s Office 4 Turn 2 of the city of Córdoba.





