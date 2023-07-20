They deny that Tini and De Paul are separated

This Wednesday, the followers of Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo De Paul went crazy with a version that gained strength in the last hours: that the couple would have finalized their separation.

It was the journalist Paula Varela who announced it on the networks and then expanded that it would be due to a “difference in projects”: “She has many things ahead of her and health issues, which she has already told, things that were distancing them. They are choosing paths.”

However, Daniel Ambrosino flatly denied that Tini and De Paul have ended their relationship.

The journalist from América Noticias assured that from the artist’s environment they confirmed that everything is fine between them: “They say that rumors always come from the same side.”

The truth is that, periodically, the couple faces rumors of crisis. And also of another type: in recent weeks it has been theorized, as a result of a jewel that Tini wore, that they would be thinking of marriage.

