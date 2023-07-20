Home » They deny that Tini and De Paul are separated
Entertainment

They deny that Tini and De Paul are separated

by admin
They deny that Tini and De Paul are separated

This Wednesday, the followers of Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo De Paul went crazy with a version that gained strength in the last hours: that the couple would have finalized their separation.

It was the journalist Paula Varela who announced it on the networks and then expanded that it would be due to a “difference in projects”: “She has many things ahead of her and health issues, which she has already told, things that were distancing them. They are choosing paths.”

However, Daniel Ambrosino flatly denied that Tini and De Paul have ended their relationship.

The journalist from América Noticias assured that from the artist’s environment they confirmed that everything is fine between them: “They say that rumors always come from the same side.”

The truth is that, periodically, the couple faces rumors of crisis. And also of another type: in recent weeks it has been theorized, as a result of a jewel that Tini wore, that they would be thinking of marriage.

See also  The Government admitted that the stocks on the dollar and the exchange rate gap had an impact on inflation

You may also like

Milei attacked a list of candidates that bears...

“From your love”

Tekashi 6ix9ine Surprises Yailin ‘La Más Viral’ with...

Melco Style Presents: The 2023 Black Pearl Diamond...

Adepa denounced “insults” by politicians to the media...

Barbie Movie Receives Mixed Reviews: Fantastic or Disappointing?

Santi, the boy who traveled from Cipolletti to...

the winning numbers of the draw 3,079 on...

The Unexpected Twist: Lewis Hamilton’s Drastic Decision to...

The trade balance marked a historic deficit in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy