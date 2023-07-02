They developed a technique to restore environments damaged by cattle ranching, clearing and oil activity

Humans have altered environments and have caused desertification, loss of biodiversity and climate change. In this context, thinking about ecological restoration is key. In that line, Researchers from the National University of Comahue together with the public company YPF Tecnología developed the Y-Siembra technique. They seek to provide a solution to arid and semi-arid regions of Patagonia that have been severely affected by oil activities, livestock, clearing, among others.

One of the places where the technique has already been applied was in the Bandurria Sur oil and gas field, in the province of Neuquén. Dr. Daniel Pérez, director of the Laboratory for the Rehabilitation and Restoration of Arid and Semi-arid Ecosystems (LARREA) and professor at the Faculty of Environmental and Health Sciences of the National University of Comahue, explained that the science and practice of ecological restoration consists of in recovering an environment that has been degraded (it suffered a gradual impact but has not lost all its properties or attributes), damaged (nature and biodiversity are affected in specific places) or destroyed (loss of all components such as geomorphology and landscape).

“Restore is a broader concept than remedy, which only refers to the recovery of the soil”, he claimed. Instead, restoration is the recovery of all the components of nature, including both the soil and the biodiversity of species and populations that inhabit the place.

There are three types of consequences generated by activities such as oil exploitation and cattle ranching. These are the loss of biodiversity (in extreme cases there is extinction of species). Also the desertification that generates affects the capacity of the services that nature provides such as erosion control and water currents that reach rivers with many sediments. The third is climate change, with the decrease in carbon sequestration by plants.

Pérez pointed out that the technique consists of direct planting of native species, compared to other methods where planting is done. It allows reducing costs per hectare by 60% and massifying and expanding the scale of ecological restoration projects.

“It is especially effective in planting sites with low organic matter content, basic PH, medium to high alkalinity and sodicity,” he explained.

The first experimental place of the direct sowing method was in the Sierra Barrosa deposit, which is operated by the public company YFP in the province of Neuquén. The results were positive.

In addition, the license for the technique has already been granted to five companies from Neuquén and Río Negro. One of the most important sites where the method was applied -as mentioned before- was in the Bandurria Sur deposit. In 2018 there was a hydrocarbon spill that affected 47.6 hectares in that place. With drones, it was verified how it was possible to recover the altered environments after the use of the direct sowing technique.

The technique includes the collection of seeds, conservation, cleaning, pre-germination treatments, planting and germination control. It is for arid and semi-arid areas, especially suitable for the Patagonian provinces. “In these places there is a very striking characteristic and that is that 80% of the plants produce seeds that do not germinate without a pre-germination treatment, that is, they remain dormant,” explained Pérez.

This latency led almost 20 years ago to the restoration laboratory of the University of Comahue studying the germination of native plants. After the investigations, it was possible to apply procedures for large-scale germination, and a scarification machine elaborated in conjunction with the Faculty of Engineering, which allows breaking dormancy in large quantities of seeds.

The challenge then was “to see which species among all the ones that we can make germinate are apt to survive in a region where we have rainfall that averages 150 millimeters and sometimes it is only 50 millimeters in extremely dry years,” Pérez pointed out.

All those years of research allowed us to develop the technique. It enables a restoration based “on founding species or framework”, and it is done with the assembly of a protocol. That is, a series of steps for companies, organizations, cooperatives and others that have the objective of restoring.

The expert remarked that the species used are not the same for all places. They will vary according to the specific characteristics of the area. For example, he mentioned “in some sandy places jarilla is effective, and for example, in areas with compact soils, with some salinity, alpataco works very well,” explained the director of the LARREA laboratory.

The first results are beginning to be seen in the first two years. It is a technique that includes the breaking of seed dormancy and the quantities to be placed.

“It is sown in winter. Even breaking the dormancy of the seeds, large quantities are needed because there is low survival (between 5 and 10% of the seeds sown are the ones that will transform into plants)”, indicated the professor.

The technique also takes advantage of the “rain of seeds that the wind brings” from the surrounding plants, which reach the degraded areas, for which reason soil tillage is included to capture these seeds. Added to this is the manual sowing that is carried out with the founding species. During the process, hydrogel is placed, which is a moisture retainer.

“We try to give all possible benefits to that seed. It creates a much friendlier environment. It is a complete technological package that aims more to take advantage of nature’s ability to recover, which has been blocked by some chronic impact or disturbance ”, exposed.

An international symposium is coming

Ecological restoration, through the technique already applied in places in Patagonia, makes it possible to provide social and economic benefits to local communities. It will play a leading role in Neuquén at the I International Symposium on Ecological Restoration Practices and at the III National Meeting on Ecological Restoration of Argentina, which will take place from November 22 to 24 of this year. It will take place in the city of Neuquén.

The meeting is organized by the National University of Comahue and the Argentine Ecological Restoration Network (REA), and will be attended by leading national and international experts in the field. More details at: https://enrea.com.ar/inscripcion/





