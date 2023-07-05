They discover dinosaur fossils in Neuquén that could be new species

Researchers from the National University of Comahue together with the group of teachers from the Añelo Patagonian Desert Museum, for fifteen days began with the rescue of fossil remains of dinosaurs that could be new species.

The paleontologist and coordinator of the Museum of Natural Sciences (MUC) told Diario RíO NEGRO that the excavation is in the Aguada del Chañar sector, between Aelo and Auca Mahuida.

The fossils recovered so far correspond to a herbivorous and a carnivorous dinosaur. Both specimens are incomplete and are about 85 million years old.

“First, a femur from a herbivore (a titanosaur) appeared. And then more bones began to be found (tail vertebrae and scapula). Then the teeth and femur of a carnivore appeared,” Porfiri described.

Although the information is preliminary, it is expected that the studies will allow progress on the possibility of new species of dinosaurs for the province of Neuquén. “It is early to say if they would be new species, but there is a high probability that this is the case,” said the paleontologist.

He expanded that the finding arose through monitoring. “Prospecting is carried out in places of high paleontological sensitivity. There are areas with a greater possibility of remains appearing, ”she explained.

He noted that in a few days the rescue tasks of the fossils will end. “They are going to be materials that are going to be deposited in the Museum of the Patagonian Desert of Añelo,” he said.





