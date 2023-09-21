They emptied a truck of meat and a truck driver reacted by taking a knife

Several international transport trucks were victims of theft of their cargo on the Los Andes highway, on the Chilean side (Valparaíso region). To illustrate the tense situation, a Brazilian truck driver recorded himself with a knife in his hand, looking for a way to protect himself against a possible attack.

The attack by criminals on the trucks occurred this Wednesday in the area where the drivers wait to enter the El Sauce Land Port and park on that section of the highway in order to decongest route CH 60 and the By Pass of the highway. The liberators. This situation, as a consequence of the prolonged closure of the Cristo Redentor Pass due to snowfall days ago.

The delays in crossing from Chile to Argentina caused problems in processing at the Land Port and led to crowding at its accesses.

As reported by Losandesonline.cl, this framework was taken advantage of by antisocial mobs who with impunity cut the locks on the refrigerated trucks and also the tarpaulins of the trailers.

In “piranha” mode, the thieves proceeded to steal the meat due to the impotence of the drivers, who could do little. Those who opposed were even hit with stones that broke the windshields, causing considerable damage to the semi-trailers.

The video of a Brazilian truck driver reached social networks: he is seen with a knife in his hand, on top of his truck, while insulting the criminals and recording the moment of the robbery of other vehicles.

Finally, the transporters demanded a greater presence of police in the sector in order to be able to confront these criminal episodes.

For his part, the bi-provincial delegate Cristián Aravena attributed this congestion situation to the National Holidays of Chile, “because as a result of the holidays the customs agencies did not work and a great congestion was generated due to the number of trucks pending to be processed, which “It was used by criminals to carry out assaults and robberies.”

However, he clarified that the police carried out investigations and managed to identify some of the looters, carrying out operations to arrest them.

This text was originally published in Los Andes, it is reproduced here with corresponding permission.

