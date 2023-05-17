They enabled the paving of the General Levalle – Adelia María section, in the south of Córdoba

The Governor of Cordoba, Juan Schiarettienabled the paving of the first 20 kilometers of provincial route 10, between the towns of General Levalle (national route 7) and Adelia María (provincial route 24), in the south of the province of Córdoba on Tuesday.

“It is a strategic route because it is the production route, it goes through the middle of the province, it starts in the north in Sebastián Elcano and reaches Pincen,” he said.

More news from Río Cuarto and region

In these first 20 kilometers, the Province invested $3.1 billion, although the complete work (40 kilometers) will require $6.8 billion, which will be financed through the Córdoba Investment and Financing Agency (ACIF).

Before the end of this year, Route 10 between General Levalle, Adelia María and Montes de los Gauchos will be completely paved. Have no doubt about that,” the governor said.

As already indicated, the paving of the route will be completed with another 20 kilometers that are currently underway.

What will the work allow in the south of Córdoba

The road work will allow the decongestion of national route 35, in addition to an improvement in the transit of agricultural products on their way out to the port.

Among the works carried out, we can mention: asphalt concrete folder, granular base, granular sub-base, vertical signaling, horizontal demarcation, placement of metal defenses, lighting of the urban exit of General Levalle, hydraulic works (sewers), ditch cordon and afforestation.

In his speech, Juan Schiaretti also pointed out that the Province is resurfacing the entrance to General Levalle, through an investment of $200 million.

Also present at the event were the Ministers of Agriculture and Livestock, Sergio Busso; Government and Security, Julián López; the director of Provincial Roads, Martín Gutiérrez; the mayor of General Levalle, Federico Gallo; and the mayor of Adelia María, Jorge Marino, among other authorities.

In his turn, Mayor Gallo pointed out: “I have to admit that this Route 10 is strategic for our town. We always had a link with Vicuña Mackenna, with Laboulaye, also Jovita. Now, connecting with Adelia María and Monte de los Gauchos on Route 10 is going to be essential for us. It is not only production, but also personal and family ties. We’re glad to be closer.”

Other road works for the south

During his visit to the town in the Roque Sáenz Peña department, Schiaretti said that work is underway to pave the accesses to three towns: Leguizamón, Río Bamba and Villa Rossi. “Surely these three accesses are going to end in the next 60 days,” he promised.

In another vein, he recalled that 16 seed homes are being built in General Levalle and referred to the arrival of drinking water to Melo and Serrano thanks to the provincial aqueduct.

And regarding the General Roca department, he spoke of the paving of the road that joins Villa Huidobro with the limit of La Pampa, as well as the paved access to Ranquel. “They are all works that show that our Córdoba takes care of the entire province,” he said.

the longest route

Route 10 is the longest communication route in the Córdoba provincial network. It crosses the departments of Río Primero, Río Segundo, Tercero Arriba, Juárez Celman, Presidente Roque Sáenz Peña and General Roca. It has its origin in the north, in the town of La Puerta, and its end in the south, coinciding with the border with the province of La Pampa.

It is considered the backbone among the Cordovan routes. Its total length is 516 kilometers, of which 55% is paved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

