They evict the ‘homeless’ from Aeroparque

In an operation carried out on Thursday night, some 160 people who had been sleeping inside the Jorge Newbery Aeroparque in Buenos Aires for months were evicted. The operation carried out for this purpose combined resources from national organizations and the Ministry of Human Development and Habitat of the City of Buenos Aires. This was reported by airport sources.

The alert for this operation was given, at the same time, by an association that helps homeless people (Amigos en el Camino) and a Twitter thread published by the Center for Legal and Social Studies (CELS): “They are evicting the people who had been sleeping in Aeroparque for months. In all this time, the Ministry of Human Development of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires did not propose any alternative other than a hostel to spend the night,” the NGO warned.

The situation of homeless people making their base and sleeping inside the Aeroparque terminal began to register several months ago. It gradually increased until reaching, in recent times, a number of approximately 160 people staying overnight in the terminal. Faced with this situation, the authorities affirm that they have worked uninterruptedly to provide assistance to these people and offer them acceptable alternatives to their situation.

For its part, the company Aeropuertos Argentina 2000, through a statement, reported that “on Thursday the 29th an operation was carried out to transfer homeless people who remained in the Jorge Newbery airport. It was a joint decision of the national organizations that operate at the airport and the Ministry of Human Development and Habitat of the City of Buenos Aires”.

According to official sources, some thirty people agreed to be taken by teams of assistants from the Buenos Aires Presente (BAP) program to the Social Inclusion Centers (inns) that operate in the city. However, many did not accept these transfers and, yesterday at noon, many of the “homeless” remained near the airport entrances.

The operation involved officials and specialized personnel from the Ministry of Human Development and Habitat, the Airport Security Police (PSA), the Regulatory Body of the National Airport System (Orsna) and the airport concessionaire, Aeropuertos Argentina 2000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

