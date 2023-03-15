Yoshikazu Higashitani, es un YouTuber known as “GaaSyy”, who won a seat as senator in July but never attended legislative headquarters. For this reason, a disciplinary commission of the Parliament of Japan decided to expel the legislator.

“The commission has reached this conclusion after discussing the matter considering the importance of the democratic electoral process, ‘GaaSyy’ does not understand the fundamentals of democracy, based on laws and rules»explained the head of this Senate disciplinary commission, Muneo Suzuki.

The decision had the unanimous support of the government and the opposition and will become official this Wednesday in a session in the Senate, which Will End “GaaSyy” Brief Eight-Month Political Careerwho has already questioned the measure that, he warned, goes against the will of his constituents, the Japan Times reported.

Is about the first expulsion of a congressman from the Diet – as Parliament is called – since 1951 and the third under the current Constitution drawn up after the Second World War, stand out Japanese media, who consider “GaaSyy” an anomaly within the country’s politics due to his past of addictions and debauchery before becoming a youtuber.

Higashitani, who has not set foot in the Senate since he was elected, He was out of Japan in recent months for fear of being arrested while being investigated for alleged intimidation and defamation of celebrities featured on his YouTube channel, which was shut down after being elected senator.

Your popularity online came to gather more than 1.3 million subscribers and that caught the attention of the NHK partya populist formation that gets its name from the only issue that appeared on its political program: the review of the license fees of the public broadcaster NHK.

A week ago now, the party changed its name to Seijika Joshi 48. It has two seats in the Senate and Higashitani is expected to be replaced by the third most voted on the list.

