The experts extracted the information from the black box of the Tren Patagonico formation that on Friday hit a 30-year-old cyclist, identified as Jose Maria Zurawhen performing reverse maneuvers.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office reported today that it is carrying out various measures to determine the circumstances in which Zura lost his life when he was run over by the formation of the train in the vicinity of the Bariloche station.

This morning “the information was extracted from the black box of the locomotive involved in this event, in which there is a record of all the activities carried out by it“, detailed the public body.

For this diligence, the chief prosecutor, Martín Lozada, the prosecutor of the case, lawyers and authorities of the company together with personnel from the Criminalistics of the Río Negro Police were constituted in the place.

Criminalistics of the Río Negro Police carried out expertise on the train that hit a cyclist. Photo: Courtesy

“He survey of these data that is already in the chain of custody, it is essential for this file, since it will allow to define to a large extent, the mechanics of the fact, “said the Public Ministry, adding that after this measure, maneuvers were carried out with the formation of the moving train to determine the operation of the brakes.

The formation of the Patagonian Train involved in this event was kidnapped after the incident to be subjected to expertise.

They will also be analyzed in the next few hours. images of a public security system, close to the place of the event. In addition to this, the various testimonials collected from both company personnel, residents of the area, among others.

The preliminary report of the Forensic Medical Corps determined that the young man He died of hypovolemic shock from polytrauma.



