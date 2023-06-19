They found a ring among cremated objects and suspect that it belonged to Cecilia Strzyzowski

Los investigators of the femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowski They revealed that one of the rings found among the cremated objects in the Emerenciano neighborhood would be the engagement ring and, for the researchers, the jewel has a similar description to the one that the young woman uploaded to her Instagram last September when she announced that she was marrying Cesar Sena.

Among the items found there were also clothes, a pair of earrings and more rings. Cecilia’s family maintains that the objects belong to the young woman and this could help the cause.

“The best anniversary month gift that you could have given me is to choose me as your life partner. I say yes and a thousand times YES,” says the publication on social networks.

Disappearance, detainees, clues and obscure versions: the chronology of the Cecilia Strzyzowski case

Although at the moment there is no official confirmation, The investigators await the official results of the tests to announce whether the cremated items found in the Emerenciano neighborhood belong to the 28-year-old girl.

Gloria Romero, Cecilia’s mother, was at the prosecutor’s office together with criminal lawyers Juan Antonio Arregin and Gustavo Briend, where they were summoned to inform them about the progress of the case, especially about the suitcase and burned clothes that were found. this Sunday in the Emerenciano neighborhood.

“The Justice summoned us to a meeting about what was found yesterday and there was a discussion between the complaint and the prosecution due to the lack of communication,” explained Arregin, who reported that the objects are in custody and have already begun to be analyzed: “We requested a hearing public where the defense lawyers are so that the elements are exhibited and recognized because we know that they are going to prevent it”.

Marcela Acuña, on hunger strike: she wants to go to house arrest with Emerenciano Sena

“Justice did not show us anything, they only told us what was kidnapped,” Arregin said.. “We claim the absence of an exact and reliable communication,” warned Arregin, who maintained that “the defense strategy will be to annul the process and not seek the truth.”

“They told us ‘there are these elements’, but they did not show them. They blamed you (by the press) who were snooping on the raids, but they said they are going to guarantee the legality of the investigation,” said the lawyer.

For her part, Gloria ratified the mobilization will be held this Monday at 4:30 p.m. the “pink march” in Resistencia to continue asking for justice.

The woman said that her daughter wore “a wedding ring and a headband that she did not take off even to bathe.”while he said that the mobilization is to “fire his daughter” since “there is no hope of finding her alive.”

This Monday, César Sena, the main accused, was expected to be transferred to the Charadai Police Station, located 99 kilometers from Resistencia, because he maintains “too much talk” with his father despite being in separate cells.

“They are going to transfer him for strategic reasons, to guarantee that he can be safe, we agree, but we hold the Government of the Province, the Chaco Police and the Judiciary fully responsible, since (Emerenciano Sena) has to stay arrested and put on trial,” Arregin said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

