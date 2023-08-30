A 53-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son they were found murdered inside a freezerwhile the couple in the first, a 40-year-old man, she was found hanged in a corridor of the same housein the Buenos Aires city of Olavarría.

According to judicial sources, everything leads to believe that It was a double homicide followed by suicide.Although more details on the fact are expected as the expertise progresses.

The discovery of the corpses of Maria Sandra Aguer, Thiago Contreras y Marcelo Fabian Janoccurred in the last hours, at an address on Lisandro de la Torre street at 5000in the Pellegrini neighborhood of said city in the central area of ​​the province of Buenos Aires.

Until the address, personnel from the 2nd police station arrived. of the Patrol Command and the Departmental Investigation Delegation (DDI) of Olavarría, after a call to 911.

Upon entering the property, They found the bodies of Aguer and his son Thiago inside a freezerwhile in a corridor the uniformed men found the man, the woman’s current partner, hanged, but not the father of the adolescent.

They found a woman and her son murdered inside a freezer: the main hypothesis

After being informed about the discovery, the prosecutor was present at the crime scene. Paula Serranowho is in charge of the decentralized Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 4 of Olavarría.

From the first survey in the house, the investigators determined that the accesses were not violated, so it is presumed that it was a double homicide followed by suicide.

Nor was the existence of previous complaints for episodes of gender violence by Aguer towards his partner.

It is expected that in the next few hours the bodies will be transferred to the judicial morgue to carry out the corresponding autopsies and determine the dates of death. The case is in charge of Judge Fabiana San Román, of the Court of Guarantees 1.

