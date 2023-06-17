They found drugs, weapons and other elements after raiding two houses in Regina and Conesa

After new complaints were made to 0800 Drugs of the Secretariat of Narcocriminality of the Ministry of Security and Justice, The Río Negro Police carried out several operations in Villa Regina and General Conesa that had successful results.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Raid in Regina

The first raided house was in the east of Villa Regina, in the 25 de Mayo neighborhood. The Federal Court in charge of Hugo Greca, gave the corresponding instructions to carry out investigative tasks that were carried out in the Drug Addiction Division.

After the investigation, an intervention was carried out where the police officers They kidnapped 38 divided packages of cocaine, cash, a scale, telephone devices and other elements of interest to the cause.. By order of the Federal Justice, two men were arrested.

Weapons, money, drugs and cell phones in Conesa

For its part, the Viedma Atlantic Zone Drug Addiction Division of the Río Negro Police conducted an investigation that led to a search of a Conesa home for the sale of narcotics.

in the house more than half a kilo of marijuana (buds) was seizedwhich was partly divided, packaged for sale, in jars and small packages.

also found a precision scales, cash, telephone devices, two firearms and ammunition of different calibers.

after the operation Arranged for the arrest of a man who was placed at the disposal of the Federal Justice at the same time that he was also charged with the possession of firearms without the proper authorization.



