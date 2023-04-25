They found the girl who was wanted dead under a bag of sand

A piece of news shocks the country at this time. Was found dead Alma Josefina, a four-year-old girl who had last been seen in the Ameghino neighborhood of the city of Luján. Sources of the investigation indicated that it was found under a bag of sand.

The search had begun, after his family notice that he disappeared while playing on the land of his home. The mother made the complaint of calling her several times and getting no response.

“We are looking for Alma Josefina. She was last seen on 4/24/2023. She was wearing a brown T-shirt, black leggings and pink crocs. In the event of any urgent information, call 911,” said the search flyer that went viral throughout the day.

Then, the worst ending was confirmed. The body was found under one of the sandbags that were in her house, in the same place where the family indicated that he played. Resuscitation maneuvers were attempted, but without favorable results.

“There was a bag on top of the other, the girl he was playing next door with some sand and one of the bags fell on top of him”, Sources of the investigation said that it was the main hypothesis, as reported by Infobae.

In the place is the Scientific Police and This Tuesday, the autopsy will be performed, which is expected to confirm the girl’s cause of death.



