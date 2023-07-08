They gave new details about his condition and assure that he already “makes jokes”

the health of Silvina Lunawho continues admitted to the intensive care unit of the Italian Hospital since last June, has kept the country on edge for the past few days. This you come, they met new status detailswhich would indicate that the model began to evolve positively.

On the air of LAM, for America, brito angel revealed that the former Big Brother You are already using your cell phone to do meditations and that your general picture “got better«. Even, the driver reported, already “he began to make some jokes and improve his mood«.

However, despite the favorable evolution of her condition, the journalist confirmed that the actress, with whom she maintains a close relationship, continue dialysis for six to eight hoursproduct of complications in his kidneys.

During the program this Friday, de Brito acknowledged that “the picture is still critical“, but considered that”there are certain improvements in your mood and physique too«.

As revealed by the host of the entertainment program, Luna «is eating“and he already uses his cell phone, although he asked that they not send him messages”because he does not have WhatsApp or networks» with the aim of maintaining peace of mind.

He explained that with the mobile device, the model “does meditations«, in the midst of the complex health picture that she faces and that forced her to remain in intensive care for more than 20 days so far.

Silvina Luna’s health: “She continues to breathe on her own”

On the other hand, the host of LAM, the program where the media gave her last interview before being admitted, explained that Silvina “continues to breathe on her own, without the respirator as she was connected before“, although he mentioned that spending a lot of time lying down”it causes pain«.

Among other signs of improvement, advanced this Thursday by the latest medical report released by the lawyer Fernando Burlandocommented that already «is giving orders” and “she returned to being Silvina Luna«.

«All this I count as a slight improvement. I know that many people want to hear news about Silvina and that many people love her,” de Brito added, when reporting on Luna’s health, affected by a cosmetic operation by the surgeon Hannibal Lotockat the beginning of the last decade.

With information from All News.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

