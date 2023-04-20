They granted probation to Susana Freydoz, convicted of the crime of Governor Carlos Soria

The Justice of Río Negro defined this Wednesday, April 19 that Susana Freydozthe woman sentenced to 18 years in prison for the murder of her husband and former governor Carlos Soriawill enjoy conditional freedom. Since the end of November 2022, the accused had been benefited from a regime of temporary departures.

Freydoz is serving a sentence for the crime of homicide aggravated by the relationship, as a result of the violent episode that took place on January 1, 2012.

For health reasons, from the year 2020 Susana Freydoz withdrew from the Ezeiza prison since the General Roca Execution Court validated are house arrest with electronic anklet.

Sources consulted by the news agency telam confirmed that the Criminal Execution judge of General Roca, fernando romeradefined that the woman access the benefit of probation, for which she must use a GPS electronic monitoring device.

Carlos Soria with Susana Freydoz.

At the same time, Freydoz must comply with a series of conduct guidelines and continue with the psychological treatment privately recommended.

According to Judge Romera, may not be absent from the domicile set in the city of Neuquén, “without prior authorization of the Execution Court, under penalty of revoking the benefit granted”.

Another of the rules establishes that Freydoz must “refrain from consuming drugs and abusing alcoholic beveragesnot to go to places where alcoholic beverages are sold, not to go to places or hang out with people that may hinder their due social reintegration, not to commit crimes, not to have or carry weapons, not to drive motorized vehicles”.

Femicide of Anahí Benítez: they asked for a life sentence for one defendant and the acquittal of the other

The lawyer indicated that “he must keep the device of GPS electronic monitoring on and with permanent battery. All of this under the penalty of revoking the benefit granted.”

“The monitoring of the development of Freydoz in the free environment through fortnightly and surprise visits at home proposed, sending the corresponding reports on a monthly basis. Likewise, any irregularity must be communicated to this Court within 24 hours of becoming aware of it,” warned the magistrate.

Susana Freydoz.

Last year Susana Freydoz was benefited with “transitory departures”

In November 2022, when almost 11 years after her husband’s murderthe former governor of Río Negro Carlos Soria, Susana Freydoz was benefited with two temporary departures per month after receiving authorization from the provincial Justice.

Since then, Freydoz agreed to the possibility of visit his family in the Rio Negro town of General Roca and return to his home in the city of Neuquén, where he had been serving house arrest since January 2020.

As specified by the Judiciary, the leave regime had been granted for three months and, in the case of adequately complying with the established guidelines, the Court was in a position to hold a new hearing to discuss his probationa benefit that had already been requested by the defense.

Fernando Romera, Roca Execution judge, verified compliance with the legal requirements to enable the exits.

Freydoz, who is the mother of the current Minister of Justice of the Nation, martin soria, shot the former provincial president in the face. Soria had just won the 2011 provincial elections.

Two days after the murder, the governorship was assumed by national senator Alberto Weretilneck, a position he held until December 2019.

CA/ED