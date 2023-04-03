Home Entertainment They handed over the property title to some 20 families from Viedma
Some 20 families received the property title in an act that took place in the Government House and with the absence of Governor Arabela Carreras. These are collective deeds for Fonavi or PH neighborhoods that were built more than 35 years ago through the National Housing Fund.

In most cases, the deeds are subsidized, through an agreement with the College of Notaries, making the process much more accessible; while in other cases it was possible to access it free of charge through Provincial Law No. 5527.

The delivery was carried out within the framework of the public housing policies carried out by the Government so that neighbors can obtain their property title and have the possibility of buying, selling or formalizing a secure inheritance.

In the absence of Carreras, the act was chaired by the IPPV controller, Inés Pérez Raventosand was accompanied by the Secretary General, Mariano Ferrari, the Minister of Labor, Jorge Stopiello and the Minister of Human Development and Solidarity Articulation, Luciana de la Fuente.

“It is a unique moment, IPPV accompanied us from the beginning, when they just signed up, and we are very happy that this moment of obtaining the property title can come,” said Raventos, stressing that “We have an obligation to regularize these situations and that they have the possibility of disposing of this good that cost them so much.

Also present were the Secretary of Legal and Technical, Guillermo Ceballos; the president of the Deliberative Council, Maricel Cevoli; and other Provincial and Municipal authorities.

