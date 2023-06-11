“They have ambushed me”, the director of Avatar pointed to Gerardo Morales after visiting Jujuy

James Camerondirector of prestigious films such as Terminator, Avatar y Titanicalso has a recognized track record as environmental activistreason for which he received this Thursday a invitation from the Government of Jujuy to visit the largest solar park in Latin America, the Cauchari. Gerardo Morales thanked Cameron’s visit on networks with whom he was photographed in Purmamarcabut later the filmmaker distanced himself from the authorities and assured that they would have used your image to ‘clean’ the image from the lithium extraction in the zone. “I’ve been ambushed,” she said.

The trigger for the conflict was a letter that the aboriginal communities they approached Cameron to notify him “the violation” of the rights of the communities for the extraction of said mineral.

Cameron, ambassador of the program of the United Nations against Climate Change, was involved in a controversy after visiting the province of Jujuy. On Thursday, June 8, Morales welcomed him, in the framework of a meeting focused on “green policies” applied in the province.

“The fight against climate change is a commitment that we must assume throughout Argentina. We appreciate the visit of James Cameron, renowned film director and environmental activist, to our province. Jujuy is a great example in terms of sustainability,” the UCR leader said on Twitter.

However, the initial cordiality vanished when the director of Avatar received a statement from the local communities that challenged the mining companies promoted by the provincial government for the harmful impact that they produce “to the water, to the healthy environment and to self-determination as indigenous communities”.

In the framework of an interview given to The countryCameron stated that he was ‘unaware’ of the degree of impact of the extractive process.

“It never occurred to me that it could create large-scale water security problems for the people who live in that area or degrade the biodiversity of an important ecosystem,” he said.

James Cameron: “They didn’t tell me the whole movie”

In this sense, although the filmmaker remarked that the authorities behaved like “good hosts”hinted that used his image to show the supposed commitment to “sustainability”for which he felt victim of “an ambush“.

Cameron was blunt with the government led by Gerardo Morales: “I will be on the side of the indigenous communities“.

“They were very good hosts and they showed me their point of view, they even made a movie in english to show me all the work they are doing on sustainability, which is impressive,” he explained in The country.

“But they didn’t tell me the whole movie and they didn’t tell me that there are 35 indigenous communities in two provinces of Argentina that are in direct conflict., fighting for their rights and for their voices to be heard, things that really matter to me. I hope to have the opportunity to speak with them directly and will look for ways to help them through my Avatar Alliance Foundation“, explained the director of Avatar.

As a result of what happened, Cameron highlighted his displeasure during the interview with the Spanish medium: “I’ve been ambushed, I want to use that word, ‘ambushed’to make it look like I have a certain point of view without being aware of it.”

“I want to make it clear that in a conflict between the extractive industry and the indigenous communities, I will always be on the side of the indigenous communities,” James Cameron stressed.

