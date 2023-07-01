Home » They identified another Argentine soldier who fell in the Malvinas and there are already 121 recognitions
They identified another Argentine soldier who fell in the Malvinas and there are already 121 recognitions

They identified another Argentine soldier who fell in the Malvinas and there are already 121 recognitions

Another fallen soldier Falklands War was identified by the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team (EAAF), in the context of the Humanitarian Project Plan being carried out to recognize the national soldiers who remain buried in the archipelago.

It is the second corporal of the Prefecture, Jorge Eduardo Lopezwho died on May 10, 1982 during the British bombardment of the merchant ship States Island. Back then, she was just 19 years old. His remains were buried unidentified in the Argentine Darwin Cemetery.

The ship was sailing through the Strait of San Carlos to take food, ammunition and medicine to Regiment 5, in Puerto Yapeyúwhen it was sunk by the British frigate Alacrity, causing the death of 25 crew members. Only two survived.

Initially, it was believed that López’s body had fallen into the sea during the sinking, but nevertheless, it was identified by the EAAF and the notified family. With the identification of Lopez, There are already 121 recognized soldiers on the islands.

They identified another fallen soldier in the Falklands: how was the sinking of the Isla de los Estados

The Isla de los Estados, in charge of the Lieutenant Commander Alois Esteban Parayolawas part of the Operation Rosary launched on April 2 to recapture the Falklands and was the first transport vessel to moor in the islands.

However, little more than a month later, after being detected by the British navy by means of a light flare, it was heavily bombarded by cannons. Five to seven hits were enough to sink it to the bottom of the South Atlantic.

Most of the men died in the explosion of the fuel tanks, and those who remained headed for the life rafts, some of which had been badly damaged. Among the dead soldiers was the Second Corporal of the Prefecture, Jorge Eduardo López, who today recovered his identity.

Source: Argentine News


