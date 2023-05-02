They identified the person who killed the policeman in Esteban Echeverría: his ex-partner accused him

Justice tries to find the murderer of the Buenos Aires policeman Fernando Javier Álvez. The man died yesterday afternoon from a shot to the neck while He was carrying out a vehicle control in Esteban Echeverría.

Álvez was driving the patrol car through Olimpo and Ruta 4 with another agent when he saw a dark gray Volkswagen Vento go by with the new patent and the broken windowwhich caught his attention and he chased him until he stopped.

When asked to identify himself, the man pulled out a gun and from inside the vehicle he shot him. Álvez died hours later at the Esteban Echeverría Bicentennial Hospital.

According to judicial sources, after the murder, the murderer’s ex-partner He appeared before the Justice to identify him by the vehicle, as a result of the dissemination of the images of the episode which were disseminated by various media.

The ex-wife had denounced the person who is now being sought for gender-based violence some time ago and on Monday afternoon, before the murder of Álvez, denied him momentary custody of his children because, according to what he said, he was under the influence of drugs.

The man now identified He already had two arrest warrants precisely for that complaint that his ex-wife did for gender violence and also another for house arrest violation that he had been linked to that other cause.

In the last few hours, the alleged link of a man of Chilean nationality to the cause came to light. But the investigators denied the situation, although they still remains detained for resisting authority and is at the disposal of a Lanús prosecutor’s office.

