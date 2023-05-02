Home » They identified the person who killed the policeman in Esteban Echeverría: his ex-partner accused him
Entertainment

They identified the person who killed the policeman in Esteban Echeverría: his ex-partner accused him

by admin
They identified the person who killed the policeman in Esteban Echeverría: his ex-partner accused him

Justice tries to find the murderer of the Buenos Aires policeman Fernando Javier Álvez. The man died yesterday afternoon from a shot to the neck while He was carrying out a vehicle control in Esteban Echeverría.

Álvez was driving the patrol car through Olimpo and Ruta 4 with another agent when he saw a dark gray Volkswagen Vento go by with the new patent and the broken windowwhich caught his attention and he chased him until he stopped.

When asked to identify himself, the man pulled out a gun and from inside the vehicle he shot him. Álvez died hours later at the Esteban Echeverría Bicentennial Hospital.

According to judicial sources, after the murder, the murderer’s ex-partner He appeared before the Justice to identify him by the vehicle, as a result of the dissemination of the images of the episode which were disseminated by various media.

The ex-wife had denounced the person who is now being sought for gender-based violence some time ago and on Monday afternoon, before the murder of Álvez, denied him momentary custody of his children because, according to what he said, he was under the influence of drugs.

The man now identified He already had two arrest warrants precisely for that complaint that his ex-wife did for gender violence and also another for house arrest violation that he had been linked to that other cause.

In the last few hours, the alleged link of a man of Chilean nationality to the cause came to light. But the investigators denied the situation, although they still remains detained for resisting authority and is at the disposal of a Lanús prosecutor’s office.

See also  A sand vehicle race ended in tragedy in Gesell: a dead spectator and a seriously injured person

With information from Argentine News


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

They seek to improve water and sewage treatment...

Media: Messi, suspended 2 weeks for his trip...

Look directly at the 2023 Met Gala event:...

The display of prices is a law, even...

Yang Xiaoping, the queen of a generation of...

Guatemala: Trial Begins for Journalist Critical of the...

Constellation daily fortune (May 3), Gemini is happy,...

April boom for the car market (+29.2%): here...

Dollar today: after the new measures, the blue...

The next four constellations that don’t depend on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy