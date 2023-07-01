Home » They inaugurate works that do not work
Entertainment

They inaugurate works that do not work

by admin
They inaugurate works that do not work

Osvaldo Molina, DAYS 10,994,800

General Rock

Inauguration is called the act that solemnizes the conclusion of an important work, when it is possible to put it to its intended use.

Our rulers continue to lie with the Castello plan, since the gas pipeline in the southern region does not transport gas, which will happen later. Is winter among us?

The same situation with the El Solito / Conesa high voltage line that does not transport energy to date, and continues with a terrible service. Rionegrinos, we deserve a better Province.

You have to participate!

See also  The TV series "Mother-in-law's Bracelet" launches Lan Yingying and Niu Junfeng shouting that it is difficult to get married jqknews

You may also like

Memorializing Wong Ka Kui: A Documentary Chronicles the...

Galilea Montijo: Media Exposure and Personal Journey as...

predictions for love, health and work for each...

In Deputies they received students to celebrate a...

They identified another Argentine soldier who fell in...

Karol G Shatters Attendance Records on NBC’s Today...

“We do not realize the paradise we have”

“You are not going to be President”: Horacio...

Angela Aguilar Sparks Controversy with New Back Tattoo

2023 Haining China International Fashion Week Showcases Timeless...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy