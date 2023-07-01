They inaugurate works that do not work

Osvaldo Molina, DAYS 10,994,800

General Rock

Inauguration is called the act that solemnizes the conclusion of an important work, when it is possible to put it to its intended use.

Our rulers continue to lie with the Castello plan, since the gas pipeline in the southern region does not transport gas, which will happen later. Is winter among us?

The same situation with the El Solito / Conesa high voltage line that does not transport energy to date, and continues with a terrible service. Rionegrinos, we deserve a better Province.

You have to participate!

