They investigate Harvard’s policy of giving preferential treatment in admissions

BOSTON (AP) — The US Department of Education has opened an investigation into Harvard University’s policy of giving preference to candidates who are related to alumni.

The trend for prestigious universities to give preferential treatment “by legacy,” that is, to candidates who are family members of graduates, has sparked controversy since the Supreme Court last month struck down the use of affirmative action as a tool to diversify student bodies.

The department notified Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston-based nonprofit group, Monday that it is investigating the group’s claim that Harvard “discriminates on the basis of race by using criteria such as donors or family ties in its process of accepting undergraduate students.”

A spokesman for the Department of Education confirmed that its Office for Civil Rights has opened an investigation into Harvard, but declined to provide further details.

The complaint was filed July 3 on behalf of black and Hispanic community groups in New England. The group argued that students with family ties are seven times more likely to be admitted to Harvard, can make up a third of each class, and that 70% of them are white. In the class of 2019, for example, 28% had a parent or other relative who had gone to Harvard.

“Equally qualified and deserving candidates of color are disadvantaged as a result of this policy, as the overwhelming majority of admissions are awarded to white candidates who benefit from preferences given by family ties or donations,” the group said in a statement. “And what is worse, this preferential treatment has nothing to do with the merits of the candidate. On the contrary, it is an unfair and undeserved benefit that is bestowed only by the family into which the candidate was born.”

Reporter Annie Ma contributed from Washington, D.C.

