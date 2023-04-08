Home Entertainment They investigate the death of three babies at the San Antonio de Padua Hospital in Río Cuarto
They investigate the death of three babies at the San Antonio de Padua Hospital in Río Cuarto

They investigate the death of three babies at the San Antonio de Padua Hospital in Río Cuarto

Three newborn babies died at the San Antonio de Padua Hospital in Río Cuarto. The authorities alerted the Justice to initiate the corresponding investigation. The case fell to the First Shift prosecutor of that city, Pablo Jávega.

The Ministry of Health of the Province informed through a statement on social networks. The fatal cases were registered on March 27, March 31 and April 6. The deaths of babies are related to intrahospital infections, known as Infections Associated with Health Care (IAAS), as anticipated.

The babies were admitted to intensive care. After confirming the judicial action, the statement reported: “The preventive presentation was motivated by the fact that, in the aforementioned health center, there was the death of three neonates (2 twins), associated with multiple risk factors due to their extreme prematurity, since they were 26 and 27 weeks pregnant and weighed less than 800 grams at birth.

“Despite being a situation framed within what is expected in health matters, attentive to the high social sensitivity for what happened in the Maternal Neonatal Hospital, the Justice was informed for its knowledge and to bring the population the tranquility that comes from their participation,” he added, referring to the legal case for the death of babies in Córdoba.

Death of babies in Río Cuarto: the complete statement

