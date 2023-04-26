Home » They kidnap GBL, the “sex drug”, in a mega-operation in CABA and Morón
They kidnap GBL, the “sex drug”, in a mega-operation in CABA and Morón

And megaoperativo carried out by federal police personnel at different addresses in the City of Buenos Aires and in the town of Morón in Buenos Aires allowed the seizure of designer drugs and the so-called “sex drug”.

The procedures were carried out in the last few hours by members of the Federal Operations Division of the PFA Dangerous Drugs Superintendence, together with AFIP officials, and in total there were four detainees.

The National Economic Criminal Court number 4, in charge of Alexander Catania, before the Secretariat number 7 of Fernando Palazzi, ordered federal detectives to conduct five raids, four of them in the Federal Capital and one in Morón.

Those arrested were four men of legal age, while a large number of designer drugs, such as LSD, Kristal, ecstasy and Ketamine, and psychoactive substances, including Gamma-Butyrolactone Acid (GBL)known as “the sex drug”.

The origin of the cause

This cause began in July of last year when customs detected seven international postal shipments that had entered Argentina from the Netherlands, all containing vials containing a transparent liquid substance that, when subjected to field tests, yielded positive results for GBL.

As a result, the comptroller magistrate gave intervention to the Superintendence of Dangerous Drugs so that it focuses on finding the recipients of these parcels and establishing the degree of knowledge of these people about them and their possible participation in the crime of international trafficking of NPS (new psychoactive substances).

As a result of that work, it was possible to find the current addresses of these individuals and after the analysis of information assisted with field tasks that entailed numerous follow-ups of their daily activities, the inspectorate court decreed that the searches be carried out.

During the proceedings, the federal agents arrested four people, making it extremely striking that in addition to having several bottles of GBL in their possession, other designer drugs such as LSD ecstasy, kristal and ketamineall drugs of a hallucinogenic high impact and a large sum of money and documentation of great interest to advance the cause.

Los Experts clarified that GBL is difficult to detect since due to its colorless and tasteless characteristics it can be easily incorporated into drinks without the victim being able to notice its presence. Even its sedative effect is enhanced if it is ingested together with alcohol.

Given the particularity of this drug, PFA personnel had to use an electronic device recently acquired by force that makes it possible to analyze narcotics in a portable way and that allows the rapid identification of different substances, including those found.

The detainees will be investigated by Justice in the next few hours.

What is the GBL?

Known as “the sex drugor “liquid ecstasy,” GBL is a clear, odorless liquid.

It’s a anesthetic depressantor that causes antagonistic effects: first euphoria, disinhibition, excitement and increased sexual pleasure, but later it relaxes, sleeps and can even cause an induced coma or respiratory depression.

This drug, also known as GHB It was developed in the 60’s as an anesthesia and in the ’80 was used for insomnia or for alcohol withdrawal syndrome, but it was discontinued due to its side effects.

In the 90s it began to be consumed recreationally until it practically disappeared, but now it has returned to the market thanks to the parties where drugs and sex are mixed.

Consumers often incorporate them into beverages and consume them with other substances such as alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, or amphetamines.


