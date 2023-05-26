“They killed him like a dog, the policeman has to pay”: the girlfriend of the murdered motorcycle spoke

The girlfriend of Andres Carbonelthe assailant killed by Sergeant Lucas Mallea after his motorcycle was stolen in Moreno, gave an interview and said: “They killed me like a dog”. In addition, he referred to Mallea, who has already been released after shooting Carbonel at least four times, and He stated that “he has to pay”, given that “he killed him because he wanted to”.

“I don’t want to make him a saint because it is clear that he was the first to go to the other person, but it was not the way.”

The young woman, called Rocíoreported that her partner suffered from problem substance use and he said that he found out about Carbonel’s death through the images broadcast on television, obtained by the security camera installed at the bus stop, in front of where the assault took place.

“I woke up and had messages from my sister-in-law, from my brother, telling me that they did not want to scare me, but that it was becoming known that Andrés could be dead from a shooting,” Rocío said in an interview with telefe.

Regarding the crime that his partner committed, he stated that “what Andrés was doing was not right, because it was not his right to go steal and want to take the motorcycle from the policeman. Unfortunately he had to face a policeman “and he added:”I don’t want to make him a saint because it is clear that he was the first to go to the other person, but it was not the way. I feel like they killed me like a dog.”

Regarding the actions of Sergeant Lucas Mallea, Rocío recounted that she goes back “every time that video and I see that the policeman directly took his life. He didn’t deserve to be killed like this, because already with a single shot he could be paying differently. Maybe in a hospital or prison.”

According to the girlfriend of Andrés Carbonel, the policeman, who was already released on Tuesday after giving his testimony, “you have to pay. Being a policeman, a man from the force that trained him… it was not the wayhe mused.

The farewells to the motorcycle

After some messages were released on social networks from Andrés Carbonel’s environment, where he is fired with phrases such as “We will always remember you for what you were, a re thief and a re person”Rocío was critical of the tributes.

“Some feel proud because Andrés is known. Many told me everything, they told me that it was a shame, saying that it was the worst. Many times they have killed well-known boys and a lot of nonsense is said like ‘you left and fly high, jet’. Today the youth is in what we saw on Sunday,” she said.

In addition, the motochorro’s girlfriend added that “people who really know Andrés know the good person he was, despite this defect he had. The big heart that he had, how much he loved his daughter. Every moment he was with her he enjoyed her to the fullest. There was something that invaded him so much in his soul, in his heart, that he did not let him see the clarity of life, that he had someone to fight for, who is my daughter.”

Regarding the problematic use of substances, Rocío commented that although “he was not a super drug addict boy”, his close circle wanted to help him and tried to “convince him to accept hospitalization, to change his life.”

The release of the policeman who killed Andrés Carbonel from behind

On Tuesday, Sergeant Mallea was questioned in the case that is being investigated by the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 8 of Moreno-General Rodríguez. After his statement, the prosecutor Gabriel Lopez ordered his release because he considered that there would be an excess in the self defense.

Mallea, who is waiting for the expert reports in the case to progress, He is charged with aggravated murder for being perpetrated by a member of the security force abusing his function and for the use of a firearm, in an ideal contest with breach of the duties of a public official, judicial sources confirmed.

The accused acknowledged having fired his service weapon to defend himself against an attempted robbery and said that he feared for his life and that of his girlfriend, since the deceased had pointed a gun at him. In addition, Mallea stated that she did not remember identifying herself as a police officer and that he did not know how many shots he firedbut it did stop firing when the thief fell to the ground.

