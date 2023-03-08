The Xunta de Galicia together with the Venancio Salcines Foundation, within the framework of the Galicia Returns 2023-2026 strategy, launched the Retorna Cualifica Emprego Program, an initiative aimed at Galicians who have emigrated or their descendants residing abroad so that they can return or go to live and work in Galicia. They are facilitated the transfer, the comprehensive coverage of their basic needs and their educational and labor integration.

The initiative includes training actions for the acquisition of skills and abilities and the incorporation into the Galician labor market. To do this, the project compiles the vacant jobs to be filled in Galician companies and selects among those returned. Subsequently, an accompaniment is carried out.

The Foundation guides those interested at the time of managing their stay in Galicia and in the labor incorporation in the company.

The program is aimed at Galicians and native Galicians, emigrants and people with citizenship with demonstrable Galician ancestry.

The Xunta de Galicia announced in January of this year this new strategy with which it seeks to facilitate the return of 30 thousand Galician men and women from abroad in the next four years. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics, the Galician population group residing abroad represents 20 percent of the total.

In Córdoba there will be an informative meeting on March 21 at 7:00 p.m. in Casa de Galicia (September 24, 946, Córdoba city).

More information: https://fundacionsalcines.org/programa-retorna/

