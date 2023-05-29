They leaked who returns in the repechage and what will be their tragic fate

This Sunday will be held the long-awaited re-entry gala in Masterchef, the popular cooking reality show that appears on the Telefe screen. It is a very special night because it will be defined which participant will once again have a chance to win the final prize, in an increasingly complicated competition.

In the last broadcast, the jurors Germán Martitegui, Damián Betular and Donato de Santis confirmed that all the participants will go up to the popular balcony of the show and will be present at the gala.

However, users of social networks spoiled the surprise and already leaked who will be chosen to re-enter and what will be their tragic future in the pageant.

After the recent elimination of Antonio, one of the most beloved participants of the program, viewers They began to insist that it be the young man who enters the playoffs and have one more chance to win the contest.

It was the journalist Adriana Bravista who confirmed the return of the young man from Salta to the program hosted by Wanda Nara. However, the news sparked outrage among netizens.

“Advancement. Antonio returns in the repechage and is eliminated in the semifinals“, launched through his Twitter account.

This was the elimination of Antonio in MasterChef

«It’s a hard hit, I’m a little disappointed in myself», Antonio expressed during the last gala, upon hearing that he was the new one eliminated from MasterChef. One of the most moved was Wanda Nara. The jury gave him some warm farewell words.

“You are a very talented boy,” Donato de Santis told him. “You have studies and desire”, Damián Betular praised him. For his part, Martitegui reminded him that “you have already succeeded, your life has already changed.”

Upon hearing them, the young man from Salta thanked them. «The words of the chefs come to my heart“, said.



