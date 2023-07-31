They left bullet casings on the ballots of an opposition candidate in Chubut

In circumstances that are being investigated, they were found this morning four bullet casings on a ballot of the candidate for governor of Chubut for Together for ChangeIgnacio Torres, during the election day in which the people of Chubut are looking for the successor of Mariano Arcioni.

The finding was made by a voter at School 765, at table 657, in the town of Lago Puelo. The pods had been placed above the section of the candidate for mayor of the Crecer neighborhood party, Ramiro Ibarraadded in the category Governor and Provincial Deputies to JxC.

The results of the elections in Chubut

Upon discovery, the person notified the prosecutors and table presidents of the situation, who notified the Gendarmerie, which acted immediately. According to what he reported in the Chubut media, The person responsible for the act would have already been identified and to which sector it belongs.

The incident was denounced before the Electoral Tribunal of the province by Torres, who blamed the ruling party for the atypical situation: “They are nervous because they know they can lose after 20 years, and they experience it as a war. We already saw it in Trelew a few days ago. And now this. Aggressions, threats. It shows them as what they are and represent.”

The pods were left on the section of the candidate for mayor of the Crecer neighborhood party, Ramiro Ibarra.

“It’s a light accusation, we are sure it was themselves to show themselves as martyrs before society, thus seeking to capture the votes of those who failed to convince during the campaign,” sources from the Peronist front said Up Chubut.

For his part, Ibarra spoke about what happened when he cast his vote at school 194 in Isla Sur, and regretted that “this type of mafia message can occur as part of celebrating 40 years of democracy in the country.” It was a “mafioso” actnever seen in the town and in the province,” he said.