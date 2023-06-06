They lifted the cut on Route 22 in Neuquén but this Tuesday the blockades will continue

Los workers of the Ministry of Social Development de Neuquén resumed the protest against the “gnocchi” on Monday, as they refer to those who were incorporated into the area through a provincial decree in January of this year. On this occasion, they had cut the access to the airport since dawn, but minutes before 10 they lifted the blockade to move it to Route 22 (Mosconi Avenue), at the intersection of Anaya Street, where the ministry’s headquarters are located. Although the blockade was lifted in the afternoon, they indicated that It will resume this Tuesday at a point that has not yet been defined.

Pilar Ordoñez, self-convened from Social Development, explained the situation in “Rarranquemos” by RÍO NEGRO RADIO. They allowed passengers can pass on foot and that those who arrive can take a taxi. He had detailed that they bet at dawn and that they would keep the cut until noon.

However, as another worker, Lorena Zárate, clarified, before the eviction order decided to avoid conflicts and bring cut to Route 22 (Avenida Mosconi) in front of the Social Development headquarters.

Ordoñez assured that many of the workers are afraid to join the protestalthough they share the claim, because from the Undersecretary of Family, for example, they had been asked to leave management positions or warned about the initiation of proceedings.

He recalled that those who claim are employees with 15 or 20 years of seniority who They have not been able to access the recategorizations provided for in the collective bargaining agreement.

He indicated that his protest began about four weeks ago, after the MPN lost the April 16 elections, when they met a decree of January that ordered the move to a permanent plant of 516 workers from different areas, who, as far as they know, are not going to work, they are “gnocchi”. He questioned that they enter with categories that employees of decades cannot access and that there is even a name on the list that won a position as councilor.

The worker reported that at 11 there was a meeting with the Ombudsman to try to reach an agreement because they are not being listened to. However, he warned, if there is no solution, they plan to toughen the measures.

Also, he expressed that They request the intervention of Governor Omar Gutiérrezto whom, he assured, they sent a note, but they have not received a return.

This protest is different from the one who claim to belong to the permanent plant. At the beginning of May, there were protests for a little more than 1,400 hired who were discharged after the MPN lost, who, according to councilor Claudio Domínguez, could have continued if the current ruling party won the governorship on April 16.

Complaints of “well-to-do” plant passes: why they accuse the unions of traitors

When asked last week about why the protest was taking place outside the union, worker Lorena Zárate stated that the decree was signed by both unions (ATE and UPCN), that each one has their people on the list, along with the Government.

“Not only are they accomplices, they are also they are lying to our faces because we have been making the pertinent claims (…) patience ran out when the union decided to drop its pants and deliver us on a tray,” criticized the worker, who clarified that she is affiliated with UPCN.

Last week there were meetings of the Interpretation and Joint Self-Composition Commission (CIAP), but the self-convened protesters against the 516 admissions were not added because it is an instance in which the unions participate.

Listen to Pilar Ordoñez, self-convened from Social Development, explained the situation on RÍO NEGRO RADIO.

Social Development workers lifted the blockade of the Neuquén airport to block Route 22. (Photo Matías Subat).-



