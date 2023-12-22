They made my week

01 For several months nowEinav Zucker And I’m working on a small joint collection of Basic items of the kind that could be called a uniform. The collection was supposed to be launched right now. Because of the situation, it undergoes changes and is postponed until spring, but the jacket/coat is already ready and on the website. Thanks to the fact that this is a collection of both of us, the measurements are accordingly. That is: I was the model for the measurements, and the clothes that will be in this collection, including the jacket, fit up to size 46 (which is my size).

02 A candle in a ceramic vessel that can later be used for other things

03 The pixi bronzer. You could call it a bronzer for beginners (no need to have a doctorate in contouring or even know what contouring is). He recently landed in Israel after becoming a Tiktok sensation. Brings some life back to skin that looks like the mood of its owner. The most delicate and natural: the soft glow

04 Mio Mio makes me want a hairpin

06 Suggested serving: with thick woolen socks

07 Issue 50 of Kinfolk

>>>

There was no moon landing I tell you that unequivocally

The unlit side is the beautiful side

Look for shelter, look for a situation, look for a place, look for a dream

There was no head, there was no end, there was no sea, there was no shore

It wasn’t hot, it wasn’t cold, there wasn’t a sum

There was no battle, there was no song, there was no record, there was no wall

It wasn’t bad, it wasn’t good

(There was no moon landing, Gilad Kahana and Tomer Sharon)

>>>

Such a pretty house

And such a pretty garden



(No Surprises by Radiohead)

>>>

And here the beautiful and smart puberty speaks of her with an exciting naturalness (…) that’s how it is.

This is the situation, and you don’t argue with him and you don’t fight him, you go with him. As straight as you can.

(Anat Lev Adler answered Yaffe Ader’s interview with Ilana Dayan)

>>>

upright That’s my word for 2024.

>>>

Looking for the main road and God

