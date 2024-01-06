Home » They made my week
They made my week

01 Between a shirt and a McRodroy jacket (the large is big enough for someone my size to curl up in)
02 A minimalist shield of David
03 horizon
04 A support event for small businesses at the Gan El-Heikrak complex tomorrow (Friday) until 4:00 p.m. (the event takes place in several locations, details on nachshon’s Instagram)
05 Double cleansing in one product, removes makeup and sunscreen easily and gently (until today 12/28 at midnight you can still use the code SHELLY10)
06 Mary Jane, Rapto version

The annual international parade was held in Galgalat today. On the way home I happened to sit in the car and listen and Omer Gefen just closed the broadcast with the best song of the year: Toto’s Africa.
When the person who broadcasted with him pointed out that it was not a song from this year, he asked: Has a better song come out this year? No. So it’s still the best song this year.

home home
It’s time to go back,
from the mountains
from foreign fields.
The day is fading and there is no sign.

