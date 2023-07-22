They made my week the dresser

01 HERSTORY

02 Limited edition Greek sandals designed together with Katya Alpha

03 I’m now watching Sex and the City again and therefore: here’s a scrunchie (and this is also an opportunity to show the schedule of KAV club events)

04 Good news for fans of the Glossier perfume (the one that the haters claimed smells like a shopping mall) who are having trouble getting it to Israel: this perfume by so.ko has a very similar smell and is on the shelf of every super pharm near your home

05 The older brother of the pitcher I brought with me from Copenhagen

06 Everything I want to wear now, and a reminder for those who missed it: Northern Star now has summer discounts (up to 50%) and they have another 10% with the code SHELLY10. Until tomorrow (Saturday) at midnight

Call it masochism, but I’m reading Milne Kundera again:

‘To be precise, this feature was not new. Except that in the past she annoyed him. As happened when their country was occupied overnight by tanks of a huge neighboring country. The shock and horror were so great that for a long time he was unable to think of anything else. It was in the month of August and exactly in those days the pears ripened in their garden. Already a week before, mother had invited the pharmacist to come pick pears for him. But the pharmacist did not come and did not apologize. Mother was not able to forgive him, and Karl and Marketa were put off by this matter. Everyone thinks of tanks and you think of pears, they slapped her in the face. A short time later they moved the place of residence and took with them the memory of their pettiness.

The question was asked, are the tanks really important than the pears? Over time, Carl came to know that the answer to this question is not as obvious as he had always assumed, and he began to secretly sympathize with the perspective of his mother, who saw first of all a huge pear and in the far distance behind it a small tank like a ladybug that was going to rise up at any moment and disappear from the horizon.

Yes, mother was right: the tank is temporary, and the pear is eternal.’

(from the book Laughter and Forgetting, translation: Ruth Bundy)

I was suffering more than I let on

The tropic morning news was on



When I was curious to understand what it was tropic morning news From The National’s song, I discovered that it was a term coined by Karin Besser, Matt Berninger’s wife, to describe unnecessary and depressing exposure to the news.

Lucky that music is an eternal pear.

