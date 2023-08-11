Home » They made my week the dresser
They made my week the dresser

01 Internal discussion (between myself): Is buying jeans considered an emotional purchase?
02 A color that will help pass August
03 hang in the kitchen
04 A bracelet whose Indian name is: Summer also has its advantages
05 Kahiko’s rattan flip flops and a reminder that until 10/8 at midnight there is an additional 10% discount on the website with the code SHELLY10
06 Northern lights scent diffuser (the perfume in this scent is already sold out). And a reminder: until midnight (12/8) at midnight there is a 30% discount on most of the site with the code shelly

No matter how corrupt, greedy, and heartless our government, our corporations, our media, and our religious & charitable institutions may become, the music will still be wonderful
(Kurt Vonnegut, Man Without a Country)

the music will still be wonderful

Posted by Shelly on August 9, 2023

