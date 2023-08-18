They made my week the dresser

01 What is being done at Angeli’s sale

02 Until Saturday midnight: 15% on the entire Greek Sandals website with the code WELCOMESHELLY. Pictured: sandals I love (but the code works on everything: jewelry, Frio, straw bags, candles, A Week Abroad guides)

03 The stage in the season when you feel the necessity of a leg bracelet

04 Miloka launched a care series with active ingredients (they are also vegan and paraben-free). There are four creams and four sprays in holiday scents in the series. Lip cream – California Vibes – has a vanilla scent that I think young women will love, and their mothers will be happy to put on the shelf thanks to the photogenicity

05 Isabel Marant shirt in a perfect color (put a link here because it’s what’s accepted but really unnecessary, it’s the price of a short vacation)

06 I came across this sentence on Instagram that says that when a toddler says to his father, “I want mommy,” what he really means is: “I want to talk to your supervisor, please.”

I showed it to my opponent and he said it was exactly the opposite: When an older person says to another older person “I want to talk to your supervisor, please” what he really means is “I want mommy”.

EVERY SECOND COUNTS

(The theme of the second season of “The Bear”, which is actually a long and surprising lesson in mindfulness. This is a viewing recommendation. And here is also a viewing recommendation for the lazy: watch only episode 7)

Today we had a small miracle in the form of two new songs by De Nationale:



All of your lonesomeness kept in your wallet

Nobody notices, baby, you got this

Everything’s orchestrated, follow the arrows

Let’s meet where we used to in Alphabet City

