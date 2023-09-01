They made my week the dresser

01 End of course atmosphere
02 one of a kind – the shell collection that Karen Wolff designed for fashion week
03 The last year (of mine) in the education system begins
04 NU New Year’s sale 8-9/9 (details at Nurit Karib)
05 A book of poetry by Anat Kraiter with illustrations by Kuki Moon
06 The Wayans are yellow (just put a link to the official website here. I found them for twenty or so shekels on the street)
>>>
Excerpt from “Sea in the Spring” from the book “Sweet and Salty Sea” by Anat Kreiter:
standing on the bottom of the sea
The sand is wet
Walking, stopping
Pondering, debating
because it’s cold
very
And I say to myself
You will write a book
And you will have happy children
now
Cross the breakwater
>>>
Viewing recommendations:
The movie is a lifetime (Lower expectations. All the talk about the Oscar is not doing him any good, but he’s beautiful and won’t leave).
The second season of the bear (Yes, I will continue to recommend her until I get tired of recommending her. I am seeing her already for the second time).
This post by Shelly was posted on August 24, 2023 in General, Make My Week and tagged recommended viewing, books, seashells, Wolf Foundation, poetry, bag, backpack.