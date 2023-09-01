They made my week the dresser

01 End of course atmosphere

02 one of a kind – the shell collection that Karen Wolff designed for fashion week

03 The last year (of mine) in the education system begins

04 NU New Year’s sale 8-9/9 (details at Nurit Karib)

05 A book of poetry by Anat Kraiter with illustrations by Kuki Moon

06 The Wayans are yellow (just put a link to the official website here. I found them for twenty or so shekels on the street)

>>>

Excerpt from “Sea in the Spring” from the book “Sweet and Salty Sea” by Anat Kreiter:

standing on the bottom of the sea

The sand is wet

Walking, stopping

Pondering, debating

because it’s cold

very

And I say to myself

You will write a book

And you will have happy children

now

Cross the breakwater

>>>

Viewing recommendations:

The movie is a lifetime (Lower expectations. All the talk about the Oscar is not doing him any good, but he’s beautiful and won’t leave).

The second season of the bear (Yes, I will continue to recommend her until I get tired of recommending her. I am seeing her already for the second time).

