01 Stella McCartney, Spring 2023 (not all, just this combination)

02 Already starting to feel like sandals

03 Just add shine (without all sls, silicones and sulfates and not tested on animals)

04 In May, Jupiter (the planet of abundance) will enter Taurus. It happens once every 12 years and it’s something to look forward to. This year it’s relevant for Taurus girls (which is me, right, but it’s also the country)

05 Carhartt backpack

06 T-shirts with prints from Sofia Coppola’s movies at Uniqlo

“When I studied mechanical engineering, the lecturers explained that the challenge facing an engineer when he receives a new project is to understand that the file contains four types of information: relevant information, irrelevant information, misleading information and missing information. The engineer’s main art is to identify and sort the data according to these categories (…). Unlike the engineer’s encounter with a new project file, we have a detailed and high-resolution acquaintance with ourselves. It is not the lack of information that produces the distress and frustration we feel in a dilemma. We tend to feel shortchanged even though we usually have an excess of information. why? Because we fail to identify the elements that create the internal conflict and sort them out: filter out the irrelevant, rely on the information we already have, quarantine the need for additional information and remain in our own place, open and attentive.’

(6 And that’s it – is it necessary to decide now, by Yuval Davidor)

You suppose you are the trouble

But you are the cure

You suppose that you are the lock on the door

But you are the key that opens it

(Rumi)

They aren’t gonna help us

Too busy helping themselves

They aren’t gonna change this

We gotta do it ourselves

They think that it’s over

But it’s just begun