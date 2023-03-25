01 Sky blue shirt

02 wrap yourself in Shavasana: 100 percent natural cotton, two layers of tetra, designed and manufactured in Israel, including an illustration by the artist Jenny Pocariello

03 Quiet in hardcover

04 From Aharon Ganish’s show at Kornit Fashion Week FAC Tel Aviv. Photo: Haydon Perrior

05 Bull jacket for now

06 spring programs. Do you remember that I wrote about Noma Hotel in Jaffa? 20% discount with the code Shelly20 The code is active until the end of April for orders until the end of August. Limited to 50 orders. Link to the hotel website

*A playlist designed to improve my mood And maybe it will help you too: straight to Spotify (we are not talking about uplifting songs but rather songs that evoke – for me – a feeling of solidarity).

**A movie I’m waiting for (26/5)