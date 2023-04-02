01 Doreen Frankfurt and Karina have created four black and white t-shirts, all based on Doreen’s collections from the eighties and nineties

02 Discounts on the red wines at Asis Wild Wines, and there is also a sale in the studio until the eve of the holiday. The wine in the picture is by Yodith Beck, and this is what Nathalie Masis told me about it (you can listen to her for hours when she talks about wines): “Everyone loves Yodith Beck, the woman and the legend. She is from the Burgland district in Austria, a third generation heir to the winery and has made it all biodynamic with her own hands. It’s a light, crisp and fresh red wine, with lots of red fruit and pleasant acidity, perfect to drink a little chilled and suitable for all seasons.”

03 The ring that made me the one who goes with a ring on the pinky (if you’re just looking for a real piece of jewelry, remember that there’s a 10% discount with the code SHELLY10)

04 On Friday and Saturday: Studio open at NoW, including a brunch based on recipes from the Biren Municipality blog (only on Saturday)

05 Spring at home: Jasmine bolt candle

06 Just the right season for Zucker’s slim trench

There is a new translation of Gili Bar-Hillel Samo LThe Catcher in the Rye And I feel like I’m reading it for the first time (which makes sense because I haven’t read it since high school):

“The one from the navy and I told each other it was nice to meet you. And it always kills me. I always say “nice to meet you” to people I’m not at all pleased to have met. But we have to say such things if we want to survive.’

And this is what Gili Bar-Hillel Samo said in an interview with Calcalist about the translation of the book (and this is exactly how I feel as a fifty-year-old reader):

“For me it was a very big difference to read him as a girl and to read him as a mother. I am a mother who is shocked by the neglect of this child. The norms of parenting have also changed: How do his parents let him? He smokes in his 10-year-old sister’s room and she tries too – and the mother who found out I don’t like it, but I hardly respond. The fact is that a boy can leave the school and walk around for three days without anyone knowing where he is. And what happens to him during those three days? He is physically beaten repeatedly, sexually assaulted, spends all his money, smokes Three packs a day, drinks alcohol, catches pneumonia and slowly goes crazy: he has suicidal thoughts and psychotic attacks. As a girl, I didn’t understand what was being described. As a mother, I’m horrified.”

The Generation X tribe must have guessed that after Holden Caulfield there would be a John Lennon song.

people asking questions

Lost in confusion

Well, I tell them there’s no problem

Only solutions