01 Shrav Avivi

02 braided ballerina shoes

03 The colors of this ring

04 Our opportunity to adopt a linen float at a discount: Mayra Seton’s spring sale on Thursday and Friday in the store and on the website and Saturday only on the website. Example discounts: bedding 10-30%, clothes 25%, towels 15%, tablecloths 10% discount.

All discounts have an additional 5% discount with the code shellygift (if you’re in the store just say you came through me)

05 Place for phone and keys

06 oh mama, the new book by Tami Bezaleli (hereafter: My Stepmother) has arrived in stores. who read her first book (stay) knows that her writing contains human love in an amount that can count as a prescription drug

>>>

:Apply the law of three

Do what you can, with what you have, where you are

(Theodore Roosevelt)

>>>

Take care of the people, and god almighty will take care of himself

(Kurt Vonnegut, Sirens of Titan)

>>>

And I believe in Love

And I know that you do too

And I believe in some kind of path

That we can walk down, me and you