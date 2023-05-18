Home » They operated on Rial to place a cardioverter defibrillator
They operated on Rial to place a cardioverter defibrillator

They operated on Rial to place a cardioverter defibrillator

Journalist Jorge Rial underwent surgery again to implant a cardiodesfibrilador.

The operation took place in the Finochietto Sanatorium and the purpose of it is to prevent him from suffering another massive heart attack like the one he suffered in Bogotá, Colombia, on April 29.

The doctor. Guillermo Capuya and an outstanding medical team were the ones who recommended to Jorge Rial performing this surgery.

According to the Mayo Clinic in the United States, “the implantable cardioverter-defibrillator – a small battery-operated device – continuously monitors the heartbeat and delivers electrical shocks, when necessary, to restore normal heart rhythm.”

Now we will have to await his full recovery and his return to the ring.

JL

