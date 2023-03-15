The Federal Oral Court 7 ordered the release of Ricardo Jaime from Córdoba, former Secretary of Transportation for Kirchnerism, who was being held in pretrial detention for being one of the defendants in the Cuadernos Case.

The former Kirchnerist official had been detained, for other reasons, since April 2016 and has several convictions for corruption.

Jaime, who was also an official in the management of Unión por Córdoba, could be released in the coming days.

As published by Infobae, judges Germán Castelli, Fernando Canero and Enrique Méndez Signori determined that Jaime’s preventive detention must end on March 18 after it was renewed several times.

The judges assured, in a resolution to which Infobae agreed, that Jaime’s state of health changed the situation regarding his detention.

News in development

