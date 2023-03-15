The Federal Oral Court No. 7 granted parole today to the former Secretary of Transportation during the governments of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner, Ricardo Jaime. The former official had been in prison for seven years.

The court ordered “the immediate freedom of the named”which will take effect -according to the resolution- from the Warden of the Superintendence of Federal Investigations of the Argentine Federal Police, “once it has been verified that there is no restrictive order on his freedom.”

Sources close to Jaime’s defense explained that this file – detached from the Cuadernos Cause – was the only one who kept him in prisonfor which they considered that there are no impediments for him to recover his freedom this Saturday.

The news was already communicated to Jaime by his defender, Eduardo Gomez Camino.

What are the grounds for the ruling?

The release was signed by judges Enrique Méndez Signori and Germán Castelli, plus the partial dissent of Fernando Canero, who had been inclined to moderate the conditions of confinement by the modality of home prison.

Two issues were fundamental to the decision: the expiration of the last extension of preventive detention ordered on September 15, 2022 and the aggravation of the state of health of the former Secretary of Transportation.

“Sufficiently illustrative at this point the reports stated, corroborating from the circumstances exposed the existence of a delicate picture of health by Jaime that warrants the moderation of the precautionary measures”, sustains the majority vote.

“It is clear that, beyond the chronic pathologies suffered by the named, over time a situation of deterioration of your health and general clinical condition”, adds the resolution.

The court established as obligations to grant release “the defendant’s promise to submit to the procedure and not obstruct the investigation; the obligation to notify any change of address, as well as any circumstance by virtue of which he must be absent from it for more than 48 hours or more than 70 kilometers; the prohibition to leave the country without prior authorization; the delivery of the passport that he had in his possession and the placement of a GPS monitoring device –Assistance Program for Persons Under Electronic Surveillance- “.

How is the state of health of Ricardo Jaime

The last medical report on Jaime’s health stated “Skin carcinoma and the need to perform Mohs surgery”recommended treatment for skin cancer.

In addition, Jaime presents “headache, stabbing pain and serum-hematic discharge, gauze pads or compresses with hypoallergenic adhesive tape should be placed at the level of the ulcerated lesion in the temporal region (preauricular) and analgesics were indicated on demand”.

It follows from the ruling that Jaime will move to the province of Córdoba, where he lives, “due to the need for strict control by those around him to guarantee the adequate follow-up that his pathology requires.”

That, at least, had contemplated the dissenting vote of Judge Canero, who despite opposing the release acknowledged that “the worsening of Jaime’s state of health has ostensibly been proven, and this necessarily imposes a new comprehensive assessment of the reasonableness and proportionality of the precautionary measure to which it is subject”.

One of the largest convicted of acts of corruption

Jaime was sentenced six times for corruption cases. The first time was in 2013 for an “attempted theft of evidence.” The second was in 2015 when he pleaded guilty to having collected bribes from the companies TBA that operated buses and trains and TEBA that has the concession for the Retiro Bus Terminal.

He was also found responsible for the Tragedy of Eleven, although this ruling is pending review by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

In April 2022, he received two convictions in the same trial: for having illegally enriched himself and another for having committed fraudulent administration against the state and collected bribes. This second conviction is related to the million-dollar purchase of trains to Spain and Portugal.

The last sentence handed down against Jaime was in September 2022 because he had agreed to a bribe with the Alstom company to materialize the long-awaited “Bullet Train” that was going to link Buenos Aires with Rosario and Córdoba.

