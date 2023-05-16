They organize a demonstration in Villa Mascardi for May 25

The Group of Self-convened Neighbors for the Homeland of Bariloche called a caravan to Villa Mascardi on Thursday, May 25 at 3:00 p.m. The appointment is at the roundabout on Avenida Juan Marcos Herman.

«The government has shown its inability to keep our land safe, but we will not give up. Let’s fight together for our land and our people!”, says the call.

Diego Frutos, owner of La Cristalina in Villa Mascardi, explained that the caravan is motivated by the national day. «The idea is to summon the citizens of Bariloche, the patriots to defend the Nahuel Huapi National Park, Lake Mascardi and Guillelmo where the national government wants to hand over land to terrorist criminals who claim to be part of a community -which is not registered as such- for the sole merit of having looted, usurped and burned our properties and violently attacked our neighbors for five years », indicated Frutos.

He also referred to the last dialogue table in which the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragala, committed to the delivery of a property in Lake Guillelmo to the Lafken Winkul Mapu community. «If for committing crimes, the government gives them property: What is the message for the poor Argentine citizen who gets up every day to work? Many are living overcrowded, having a hard time in some neighborhood of Bariloche, in precarious homes and these people are rewarded in this way, “he added.

In November of last year, the pre-candidate for president Patricia Bullrich surprised with her participation in the march against violence in Villa Mascardi and in protest against the land occupations of Mapuche claims. Yes ok Sources close to the former Minister of National Security denied her attendance at the caravan on May 25Frutos managed to say: “You never know.”

“We never invite any politician of any force,” he continued. They brand me as Bullrich’s right hand for a photo of a cafe. But I never saw a photo of me having a coffee with Sabina Frederic, the former Minister of Security, and Gabriel Fucks with whom I have hung out a lot more. I have nothing to do with Bullrich and when he was present, I found out on the same march ».

Regarding the lack of information about an upcoming dialogue table due to the conflict in Mascardi, Frutos was not surprised. «We were energetic and emphatic with Pietragala so that they would propose something logical. That Guillelmo proposal is crazy. Impracticable. That must go through Congress and the Human Rights Secretariat cannot dispose of the Parks lands for a group of hooded thugs,” he said.



