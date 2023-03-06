As soon as he was sworn in as a member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation, Javier Miley He promised to raffle his salary as a public official. This indeed happened but it brought with it another unknown that he raised Gabriella Cerruti. «If he donates his salary as a deputy, what does he work for? What can a deputy do? Who do you work for Milei? What do you live on Milei? This is the question that so far we have no answer, “asked the spokeswoman in a tiktok.

In addition, the leader pointed out that “the deputies cannot work for anything because they cannot work, says the Public Ethics Law, for any company that has any kind of relationship with the State. All companies are related to the State because the State regulates, because it gives subsidies, because of the companies, they ask it, because there is a conflict of interest ».

As a result of this, Javier Milei took the post and was forceful with his response. «The first thing I have to tell you is not to lie to people. I I write books and people buy them. I live from conferences and they pay me in dollars. On the other hand, who is going to pay a mango to listen to Mrs. Cerruti? “, the liberal economist replied ironically.

Javier Milei went for more

After that brief response, the deputy pointed at Alberto Fernández and justified his leaving the premises during the president’s speech in the framework of the opening of the ordinary sessions. “We decided to get up and leave because we didn’t have to put up with the attacks and the lies of the President on the City and the economy,” he argued.

«What worries me is that he comes and brings a speech where he directly lies and cuts the data from the reality that is not the case. Growth processes are measured in 50 years. If you look at Argentina’s GDP, it is stagnant at 2011 levels. We have the second lowest salary in dollars in the region45% poor, 10% indigent, 100% inflation and he goes to mistreat what is the city of Buenos Aires, which is the district we are representing, “he closed on LN+.



