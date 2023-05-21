Home » They planted 5,000 araucarias to restore a burned forest in Neuquén
They planted 5,000 araucarias to restore a burned forest in Neuquén

Since a fire devastated the native wood forest of Block 39 in Aluminé in January 2022, a plan to reforest the valuable resource began. A year later, the planting of 5,000 araucarias and 7,000 lengas was completed, all of them cultivated in the Puel y Corfone Nursery.

In total there are 2275 hectares where the plantation was carried outand the action was the result of a full year of technical assistance from the nursery to improve its production from pots to containers.

This year, 22,000 containefor araucarias were produced, which will be destined for Block 39 during 2024, especially in places that are difficult to access.either. At present, a cultivation of 18,000 araucarias and 5,000 lengas is also underway.

The Ministry of Territorial Development and Environment accompanies this forest recovery process with awareness-raising tasks and care of the environment in the school population, to strengthen the human link with the forests.

In that same vein, During the month of April, advanced students from the Aluminé agrotechnical school were part of a workshop, that allowed the diffusion of the restoration project of Block 39. In total they were 19 students participated in the planting of native and added knowledge about the importance of restoring forests for future generations.


