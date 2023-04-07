Of the Armed criminals intercepted this week the transport of a company dedicated to the sale of ice cream products and after threatening the employees with a gun They forced them to stop on the road and then they stole a sum close to 300,000 pesos, according to judicial and police sources.

The robbery happened Wednesday afternoon on Provincial Route No. 65, about a thousand meters west of the intersection with JJ Gómez. At that time, a food transport truck belonging to a company that distributes frozen products was forced to stop on the shoulder when another vehicle pulled up and a subject pointed a firearm at them.

The driver of the truck had no choice but to descend from the asphalt tape and fIt was there that the criminals approached them. Even one of the workers received a strong blow with the butt of the weapon.

In a few minutes, the assailants made off with the amount of money and they fled with the telephone equipment of the two workers who took several minutes to recover from the violent event.



