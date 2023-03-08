Almost simultaneously with the Joaquín Sabina concert at the Mario Alberto Kempes (Saturday, March 18), a documentary on the life of the influential Andalusian singer-songwriter is released.

Is about Feeling it a lot, the film by director Fernando León de Aranoa that accompanies Sabina from an intimate perspective that tells who the Spanish singer and poet is offstage. The film will arrive in Argentine theaters on Friday, March 17 and will be available in Star+ for Spanish-speaking Latin American countries from Friday, March 31.

According to the official promotion for the premiere, “the film is the result of 13 years of filming in which all of Joaquín Sabina’s settings are covered: public and private, bright and hidden.”

“A journey through the keys of his life and his work, for what moves him, for what inspires him and for what hurts him; always developed from living situations shared between Joaquín and Fernando”, he adds.

“This film is a strange privilege that, as a filmmaker, I would like to share with the public: spending time alone with Joaquín when he is not Sabina”, points out Fernando León de Aranoa.

“13 years ago I began to shoot with him, to accompany him in his day to day, in rehearsals, tours and in his environment to portray the artist in his best and worst moments; and his personality, so linked to his work and his creativity. It has been a lot of fun, ”she completes.

Joaquín Sabina has shown his soul in “Sentiendo lo mucho”

“This is the most obscene,” said Sabina in turn.

“On stage I have sometimes shown my ass, but in this documentary I have shown my soul. This documentary saved me from doing nothing, ”she later acknowledged.

Feeling it a lot It was produced by Reposado, BTF MEDIA and Sony Music Spain, and distributed by Star Distribution. “It allows us to discover the authentic personality of one of the most important Spanish singers, composers and poets of the last decades and represents the first work of these characteristics on Joaquín Sabina,” say its producers.

“It is a challenge that has been possible to carry out thanks to the close relationship, based on admiration and trust between the musician and the filmmaker. It is the sample of the enormous talent of two fundamental people in the cultural panorama of the last decades ”, they conclude.

“Sentiendo lo mucho”, the song, winner of the last Goya

Feeling it a lotby Joaquín Sabina y Leiva for this documentary, won the 2023 Goya Award for best original song.

Compositions also competed in this category in the marginsby Eduardo Cruz and María Rozalén for in the margins; Izena duena bada, by Aránzazu Calleja, Maite Arroitajauregi “Mursego” and Paul Urkijo Alijo, by Irati; A paradise in the southby Paloma Peñarrubia Ruiz and Vanesa Benítez Zamora, for chipen life; y Battleby Joseba Beristain, para Unicorn Wars.

The Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of Spain delivered a few weeks ago the most important awards given in Spanish cinema, in its 37th edition.

He did so at a ceremony that took place in Seville, at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Center.

It was the first gala in which normality returned completely after the pandemic, without any type of restriction and with the return of handshakes, kisses and hugs, limited in the last edition.

