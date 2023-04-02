Juliana Di Tullio, national senator for the Front of All for the province of Buenos Aires, presented a bill for Coherence of public officials in the framework of the fight against drug trafficking. It proposes that anti-doping tests be carried out on the representatives of the three powers of the State.

The initiative establishes the mandatory completion of a screening test for metabolic drugs illegal in urine, at least once a year and randomly. In a press release, the senator explained: “The situation we are experiencing with drug trafficking forces us as officials to commit ourselves seriously. We cannot say one thing and do another, the people are asking us for consistency”.

The project explains that the controls would be in charge of the Secretariat of Comprehensive Drug Policies, dependent on the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers.

In the Executive Branch, they would be affected from the President to the officials of the rank of Undersecretary of State. In the Legislature, all the legislators and civil servants up to the secretaries. In the Judiciary, those affected would be magistrates at all levels and officials up to the degree of administrative pro-secretary.

In case of detecting drugs illegal, the application authority will establish together with the highest authority of each of the powers the process of suspension or licenses until their recovery, respecting the constitutional guarantees of due process.

in dialogue with telam, the official stated: “This project is a commitment to coherence to say enough to hypocrisy. Officials cannot legislate harsher penalties or persecute those who buy from them for consumption, possession or drug dealing.” She added: “You cannot be a consumer judge or prosecutor while you are judging any of the crimes that comprise drug trafficking.”

The initiative is headed by the president of the National and Popular Front bloc, Senator José Mayans; and in addition to Di Tullio, it bears the signatures of Senator Anabel Fernández Sagasti and Senator Oscar Parrilli.

