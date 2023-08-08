They presented Alejo Véliz in Tottenham after his million-dollar sale

Argentine striker Alejo Véliz was presented this Tuesday as Tottenham reinforcement facing the next season and will be a teammate with his compatriots Cristian «Cuti» Romero and Giovani Lo Celso.

The most expensive sale in the history of Rosario Central He signed a contract with his new club until June 2029 and will wear the shirt with the number 36.

The transfer of Véliz materialized in an initial payment of 15 million dollars for the Canalla, but the figure rises to 23 million of the same currency with accessories and taxes included.

👋🏻 Hello, 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗝𝗢! 🇦🇷 😃 London awaits you

On the international stage, the 19-year-old forward played with the Argentina team in the U-20 World Cup and in the South American Championship earlier this year in the category, in which he scored three goals in nine appearances.

For their part, from Rosario they also announced the sale: “Club Atlético Rosario Central reports that it has reached a full agreement with Tottenham Hotspur from England for the transfer of Alejo Veliz. In this way, the 19-year-old center forward born in the Santa Fe town of Godeken, takes an important step in his career by joining the Premier League, one of the most prestigious leagues in the world”. Since his debut in the Primera División del Canalla in July 2021, He played 63 games and scored 19 goals.

🫶🏻 We are going to take great care of him, @RosarioCentral ☺️




